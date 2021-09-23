The Earl attended the event, with his wife the Countess of Wessex, at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s new flagship leisure centre to meet staff and community groups.

It is understood Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also met staff at Cafe Incredable as well as those involved in the vaccine roll-out across the borough.

The Southern Health Trust used the South Lakes Leisure Centre as a vaccine hub during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “Last year our party brought a motion to council inviting the Queen or her representative to officially open our new leisure centre at Craigavon.

“I am delighted along with colleagues this morning to welcome Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex and her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex.”

Cllr Darryn Causby said: “It was great to welcome their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex to Craigavon this morning. It was a very special occasion and it was great to see the work of the vaccine staff. leisure centre staff and Cafe Incredable staff being recognised!”

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex at the official opening of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon's South Lakes Leisure Centre. Here he is being presented with some lollipops by staff from Cafe Incredable.

