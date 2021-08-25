Police said it was discovered in the Drumglass area last night (Tuesday).

Writing on Facebook, the PSNI said: “So, this wee one was found this evening (Tuesday) in Drumglass going between gardens.

“I’m sure it is someone’s pet and they are missing it greatly.

Snake spotted slithering between gardens in Craigavon.

“If you thing this one belongs to you please get in touch. The reference is 1296 of 24/8/21.”

