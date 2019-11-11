PSNI investigate suspected cattle theft after 'Aberdeen Angus Cows' go missing

Aberdeen Angus cows

A post on PSNI Craigavon says: "Police are investigating a report of suspected cattle theft from Blackquarter Road,Armagh.

"Five Male Black Aberdeen Angus Cows approximately 15 months old have gone missing sometime between Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th November.

"It is not yet known if the cattle have been stolen or have strayed.

"Tag numbers have been provided and DARD are aware.