Quarter of all babies in NI born in Southern Trust area

A quarter of all babies in Northern Ireland were born in the Southern Trust area last year.

Praising the 'dedicated staff', the Trust revealed that 25 percent of all babies born in Northern Ireland in 2018/19 where born in the southern area.

In a statement online the Trust said: "Last year, Southern Trust hospitals had the highest number of babies born in hospitals in Northern Ireland – approx. 25% of NI babies born in 18/19.

"Our dedicated staff do an amazing job caring for thousands of mums and babies every year and we thank them for their hard work and commitment."