Red Dress Run for charity in Lurgan

Gillian Abraham, ambassador for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, is once again asking Lurgan locals to get their outfits ‘red-y’ as the Red Dress Run at Lurgan Park is back for a second year on Sunday, August 11, in aid of the leading local health charity.

Lurgan’s biggest sponsored run is returning following the event’s huge success in 2018, which saw almost two hundred men, women and children don their best red outfits to take part in the 5k or 10k walk or run.

The annual event aims to raise awareness and funds to help fight heart disease, one of the leading causes of death in Northern Ireland, with last year’s event raising a grand total of almost £4,000 for the cause.

The charity is close to Gillian’s heart ever since losing her dad to a heart attack. Her mum is also living with ongoing heart conditions, as well as having suffered a mini stroke.

She said, “This year’s Red Dress Run is going to be bigger and better than ever. I want as many people as possible to join in the fun, dress up and turn Lurgan Park into a sea of red, while raising money for NICHS to fund lifesaving research into heart disease. You never know when your family might be affected.”

For the first time this year, the event will be timed, allowing keen runners to track their progress and challenge themselves to achieve their personal best. Runners and walkers of all abilities who participate will also each receive a limited edition 2019 Red Dress Run medal and a goody bag, as well as getting to enjoy the post-run entertainment and a great morning’s craic.

Participants can register now for £15 online or £20 on the day.

Sign up now online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddresslurgan2019. Sponsorship forms and fundraising support are also available online or by contacting the charity.