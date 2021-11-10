Remembering the town’s fallen

However, a RToyal British Legionspokesman said, as Covid-19 is still very much present in our community it is still very important to follow the recommendations of keeping your distance and wearing face coverings, particularly whilst indoors, where appropriate

This year’s Remembrance Sunday Ceremony, led by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with Cllr Julie Flaherty representing the Lord Mayor and supported by Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion will follow the traditional procedure on Sunday 14th November at 11.00am.

The parade consisting of RBL members, military and youth organisations will form up in Thomas Street outside the Royal British Legion at 10.30am and parade to the War Memorial prior to Prayers and the Remembrance ceremony at 11.00am.

Wreath laying will follow the Act of Remembrance as normal by all who wish to do so, followed by a parade to 1st Edenderry Presbyterian Church for a Remembrance Service conducted by Rev Robin Brown.

Following the service the parade will form up and parade back to Thomas Street where it will fall out.

It is expected that the community will again be present to share the Remembrance Ceremony as in previous years.

The Legion spokesman concluded: “Please keep safe and play your part to keep your community safe.”

