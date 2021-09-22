The House of Commons backed a Labour motion to cancel the Government’s planned repealing of the £20 uplift in Universal Credit, introduced in response to the COVID pandemic and due to expire on October 6.

“NI has seen a massive increase in the number of people claiming universal credit, doubling since the start of the pandemic. However, this uplift has served to reflect the even more precarious situation under which too many individuals and families were forced to survive.

“The planned removal of this uplift comes at a time of increased energy costs, the hike in national insurance contributions which disproportionately hits the low paid, and the end of furlough which could see a significant increase in redundancies.”

