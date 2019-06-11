Sorrow at sudden death of popular Co Armagh man Brian Brady

The family of a popular young Lurgan man have been plunged into grief after he was found dead last night.

Brian Brady, who is from a highly respected Lurgan family, had been found dead at a house in the Taghnevan area of the town yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man whose body was found at a property in Dingwell Park, Lurgan on Monday 10th June.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course. At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."

His brother Peter said last night: "It is with the greatest sorrow, my mum and dad would like to tell you of the death of their eldest son Brian Brady of Kilvoragh Park, Lurgan. Funeral arrangements will follow."

Brian was a family man as well as an avid supporter of Liverpool and Armagh.

Tributes have followed his passing online with many sharing their heartbreak at such sad news.