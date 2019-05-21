Splash of colour at Lurgan Park

Over 1,100 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities took part in this year’s Heart & Sole Colour Dash in Lurgan Park on Sunday 12th May.

The park was filled with a rainbow of colour as the ‘dashers’, some donning vibrant wigs, enjoyed the high energy, fun filled party atmosphere.

The hugely popular event was organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in association with the Public Health Agency, British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, House of Sport Intersport, PEACE and Tesco with support from local businesses, McKeagneys Pharmacy, Lurgan Vet and Menarys/Tempest.

All proceeds from the Colour Dash will go to British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland.