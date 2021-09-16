The soccer tournament, in memory of Craigavon woman Angela McCabe, was organised by her husband Frank to raise funds for the charity which helped the couple and their family as Angela battled cancer.

The tournament involved four teams from across Co Armagh and was held at Craigavon City Football Club.

Angela passed away in March 2019 after a valiant fight against a rare form of cancer - neuroendocrine cancer (NEC).

The Angela Mc Cabe team sponsored by Hanna Fuels with Emma and Michael McCabe and their father Frank.

Her family is thrilled that so many people took part in the event which saw the McCabe team A winning for the third time in a row.

The tournament, which was held in Craigavon, raised a grand total of £2,850 for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

Frank’s team, Craigavon City FC, were winners of the Shield for the second time having been Cup Runners in 2019.

Blue Zinc were Cup Runners Up this year as they were last year too, and a mighty team.

Angela McCabe Team B were the Runners Up in the Inaugural Year Shield.

Frank and his children have wanted to keep Angela’s life memorialised and this year the tournament has raised funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Frank said: “I want to give a massive shout out and thanks to all family, friends and supporters who made the day a happy, fun, and competitive day for the players and all who came.

“There were also a few sponsors who helped financially in attaining such a fantastic amount for Southern Area Hospice including Pat Hanna Fuels (Newry), Almac (Craigavon), Blue Zinc (Belfast) and Craigavon City FC.

“All in all and with everyone together you helped a great cause and charity.

“We probably all know or knew a loved one that the Southern Area Hospice has helped,” said Frank.

