The car park at South Lakes Leisure Centre will be closed from 3pm on Thursday (October 28) to accommodate the show. The Halloween Family Carnival is at 7.30pm with the fireworks display planned to start at 8pm.

The PSNI said: “This event will be very busy, please follow all guidance and directions regarding parking and enjoy the show.”

Car parks available include at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Marlborough House, Tesco’s, Lidl and the Omniplex.

Craigavon Lakes is the venue for this year's fireworks display.

Meanwhile Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the PSNI, supported by ABC Council, are appealing to parents and youth and community leaders to help ensure a happy, fun and safe Halloween for all.

Children love to Trick or Treat, to show off their costumes and to get those all-important sweets! But, for some, rapping doors at night time can feel scary and intimidating. To help those people, the ‘Remember, Be Polite on Halloween Night’ campaign provides A5 notices saying ‘No Trick or Treaters Please’ and can be displayed in house windows or doors. Alternatively, if you would like some ghoulish visitors, the other side of the notice can be displayed, ‘Trick or Treaters Welcome’.

Fireworks and sparklers can be beautiful – but also extremely dangerous – so the regional fireworks campaign is urging everyone to stay safe. Children using sparklers should be closely supervised at all times and fireworks should only be purchased from licensed dealers, not market stalls or individuals selling door-to-door.

Finally, anti-social behaviour at this time of year causes damage and vulnerable members of our society can feel threatened – what some think is a prank can have serious consequences. If you are caught taking part in this type of activity you could face prosecution for criminal damage or anti-social behaviour.

“We want everyone to enjoy the festivities this year, but to also be mindful of those who are find Halloween a frightening time,” said Clr Jill Macauley, Chair of the PCSP. “There are many events to enjoy including the fabulous fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday 28th October at 8pm. We look forward to seeing families making the most of the celebrations while also helping us to ensure those vulnerable members of society are protected.”

