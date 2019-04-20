Tribute paid to Portadown College principal Simon Harper

Tribute has been paid to Portadown College principal Mr Simon Harper, who passed away suddenly in Scotland yesterday (Friday, April 19}.

The chairman of the college board of Governors, Mr Peter Aiken, said, "It is with extreme sadness both on a personal level and on behalf of the Portadown College Board of Governors that I pay tribute to our esteemed Principal Simon Harper who has passed away.

”As a professional leader and teacher there are two words which were ever to the front of his life and work. They were 'Student Centred'.

”Right from the time he entered the Interview room when the College were seeking to appoint a Principal in December 2009 until the last Board of Governors on 28 March 2019 he breathed, talked and delivered for young people.

“ He was a committed professional and educationalist who heart embraced his students and staff.

“Simon loved travelling the world and being outdoors so it is justly fitting his last hours were with his passion.

“At this time we would wish to send our heartfelt condolences to Mr Harper's partner, his family and friends. He will be greatly missed at Portadown College."

Mr Harper had been on a trip to Scotland when he passed away suddenly.

He was the dearly loved partner of Catherine and much loved brother of Paul and Stephen and son of the late Craigie & Pearl Harper.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, brothers & the entire family circle.