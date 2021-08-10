Colm McKinstry, who played for Armagh and Clan na Gael, won numerous cups for his county and club. He was one of the Armagh team who played Dublin in the 1977 All Ireland Final.

A native of Lurgan, Colum played for Clan na Gael as well as the county team.

He played in the legendary 1977 All Ireland Final against Dublin.

Mr McKinstry died suddenly at his home in Armagh’s Monaghan Road.

He is mourned by his wife Nuala, his children Niamh, Grainne and Eimear, son-in-law Tommy, grandchildren Eireann, Eabha and Aodhan, brothers, sister and the entire family circle.

In a moving tribute, his home club Clan na Gael, described Colum as a ‘gentle giant’ and a ‘true gentleman’.

It said: “The sudden death of Colum McKinstry has robbed us of one of our greatest servants and undoubtedly one of our finest players.

“He was introduced to Gaelic football in St Peter’s Primary School by the Armagh County Secretary, Gerry Fagan, his classmate being his friend and club mate, Jimmy Smyth.

“At St Paul’s Secondary School under the watchful eye of Harry Hoy, he collected his first Championship medal, a Down Intermediate Schools’ medal, as Armagh had not formed Leagues at that stage due to the small number of Secondary Schools.

“This would be the forerunner of many, as he was part of the Clan-na-Gael team trained by Club legend, Harry McGarry which won County Juvenile honours in 1965, followed by three County Minor titles in 65,66 and 67.

“His Senior career began with the first of 10 Senior Championship medals in 1968 with a win over Clann Eireann and ended in 1987 with a victory over Armagh Harps.

“This run coincided with a run of successes for the club in the newly formed Ulster Club Championship.

“Runners up in 1971 to Bellaghy, he was part of the three in a row wins in 1972-73-74 and also beaten finalists in 1976 against Derry Champions, Ballerin. His greatest disappointment during that run was the loss in a replay of the All Ireland Club final in 1974 to a star studded UCD team.

“These displays saw him come to the attention of the Armagh selectors in 1968 when he made his county debut in a four county tournament involving Armagh, Antrim, Dublin and Sligo. He soon established himself on the Armagh Senior team where he collected three Ulster Senior Championships captaining the side in 1982 as well as Division 2 and Division 3 National League medals.

“The highpoints of his county career was undoubtedly his appearance along with three of his clubmates, Jimmy Smyth, Jim McKerr and Noel O’Hagan in the All Ireland final of 1977 and his recognition in 1980 with a Bank of Ireland all Star Award. He also represented Ulster in the Railway Cup in the late 70’s.

“Recognised throughout his long career as one of the highest fielding midfielders of his generation, he inspired the Clans to many of our victories during that time.

“His displays also inspired many of our younger members to follow in his footsteps and wear the blue jersey with pride, hoping to emulate his many achievements. His popularity among his teammates could be seen in the number of times he was voted “Senior Player of the Year”.

“When his playing career ended, he still found time to manage the senior team along with Barry John O’Hagan and Diarmaid Marsden to a Championship final in 2006, where they unfortunately lost to Crossmaglen Rangers.

“Colum McKinstry’s displays for club and county earned him many admirers from friend and foe alike.

“Described by many as a ‘true gentleman’ the club has been inundated by people all over the county and beyond offering their condolences and voicing their admiration for this gentle giant.

“Despite his many successes and accolades through the GAA, Colum McKinstry’s greatest pride was in his family, his wife Nuala, daughters Niamh, Grainne and Eimear and his beloved grandchildren. To them, we send our condolences and prayers. Suaimhneas siorai ar a anam uasal agus leaba I measc no naomh go raibh aige.”

Colum’s remains will repose at his late home until removal on Wednesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to the on going situation the wake will be strictly private. The funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam on www.armaghparish.net. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to cancer research c/o any family member or Martin Kelly Funeral Director 10a Moore island road Armagh BT618LX. 02837510600

