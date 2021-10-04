A major outage has caused Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to crash.

The three popular apps are all owned by Facebook and are run on a shared infrastructure.

Why are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp not working?

They stopped working for users shortly before 17:00 due to a major power outage.

Facebook Messenger and Facebook Workplace have also being impacted.

Users are also reporting issues with Sky and 02 outages across the UK, with issues beginning shortly before 17:00.

Facebook have issued a tweet stating, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram have also released a tweet asking users to, "Bear with us right now, we're on it!"

Neither gave a reason as of yet for the cause of the disruption to services.