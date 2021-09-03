Windfall for Knitted Knockers and eight other local community groups

Across all council areas, 81 projects are receiving £2,651,839 with grants from £1,000 to half a million pounds helping isolated older people, children as they return to school, those living with poverty or challenges around long term health conditions or disability.

One of the groups funded is Knitted Knockers of NI in Lurgan which is using a £10,000 grant to run an eight-week pilot scheme to set up a Breast Cancer Health and Wellbeing Centre in Brownlow House Courtyard and trial different activities. Support includes creative workshops, counselling, gardening, alternative therapies, and nipple tattooing. Members, who are living with Breast Cancer or are survivors, will receive help and support each other while taking part in activities.

Joanne Harris, founder of Knitted Knockers, said: “We are delighted to have the support of The National Lottery Community Fund. Through this funding we will be able to run our pilot scheme to help assess the best way to support those affected by Breast Cancer. The National Lottery Community Fund has truly made a difference enabling us to achieve a much needed creative and social space and establish our Courtyard garden as well as start delivering alternative therapy treatments. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity which will no doubt help us create a safe peaceful haven for those affected by breast cancer.”

The ladies from Knitted Knockers of NI celebrate a £10,000 grant awarded by The National Lottery Community Fund

Barnardo’s has also been awarded a £350,106 grant to support up to 35 young people with a disability, per year, who are transitioning or have transitioned from children to adult services within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area. Over three years the project is helping the young people to increase their independence, negotiate their own transition to adult services and to better integrate in the community. Activities include advocacy support, life skills classes, social activities, home visits and an annual residential.

Out of the Shadows in Richhill also received a £9,950 grant to buy a polytunnel and gym equipment so members can grow plants and vegetables and create a small gym to support members health and wellbeing.

Also receiving funding in the area is Banbridge Masonic Institute, Bawn Bunnies Playgroup, Laurencetown Summerscheme, Richhill True Blues Temperance LOL 665, Richhill Women’s Institute and Templar Court Residents Group.

National Lottery players raise around £36 million every week across the UK for good causes like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce these grants today supporting such a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs in our local communities. I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects improve the lives of people from across Northern Ireland as we start to re-build and re-connect following our experiences of the pandemic over the last 18 months.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference to lives.”

