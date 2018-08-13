Phoenix Players are off to see the Wizard

The award winning Portadown Phoenix Players are once again producing two entertaining shows back to back this August in Portadown Town Hall

On Thursday, August 26 at 7.30 the curtain lifts on the wonderful Wizard of Oz, Junior phoenix production directed by Angela McKeever.

The young cast have been tirelessly rehearsing for their upcoming performances but were delighted to take time out for a visit from Carla Lockhart MLA this week.

The show runs through until Sunday, August 26 with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm when the tickets are half price (£5).

The following week is the turn of the senior phoenix players who will perform, for the first time in Northern Ireland by any amateur group the wonderful Little Women, a show which has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage.

Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.

The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope – as an audience you will be mesmerised.

The cast were recently visited by Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty, who was impressed by the quality and performance of the cast and she wished them well for all of their forthcoming performances in Portadown Town Hall.

Tickets are available at Winnies Newsagent, Woodhouse Street, Portadown or you can pay at the door.

The evening show starts at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinee start at 2.30pm.