PICTURE GALLERY: Congratulations St Ronan’s College on winning the MacRory Cup

In a nailbiting finish St Ronan’s College, Lurgan beat St Mary’s College. Magherafelt to win the MacRory Cup this afternoon.

In their first year reaching the MacRory Cup final, the Lurgan team played an amazing match, outclassing the Magherafelt side.

The final score at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh was 1-9 to 1-7.

Rioghan Meehan was deservedly crowned Man of the Match.

Hundreds of St Ronan’s College supporters flooded onto the pitch to celebrate an amazing win.

Congratulations to all involved. A magnificent achievement.