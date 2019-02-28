Pacemaker Press 28/2/2019'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Ballymena Town Hall on Thursday during a walk about on the second day of a visit to Northern Ireland.'Prince William and Catherine visiting with the focus on children and young people.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Picture Update: Royal visitors join children at SureStart scheme

Continuing their journey through Northern Ireland William and Kate chat with children and parents from the St Joseph’s Surestart in Ballymena

Pictures: Aaron McCracken

Duchess of Cambridge meets parents and children at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Duchess of Cambridge meets parents and children at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Buy a Photo
Duchess of Cambridge meets Sofia Sweetlove 3 at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Duchess of Cambridge meets Sofia Sweetlove 3 at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Buy a Photo
Duchess of Cambridge meets Sofia Sweetlove 3 at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Duchess of Cambridge meets Sofia Sweetlove 3 at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Buy a Photo
TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet parents at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet parents at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3