Plan to demolish factory for church

Plans are afoot to demolish the former Wades Factory premises at Watson Street in Portadown.

A planning application has been lodged with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for the site.

The plan proposes the demolition of the former industrial premises and erection of a new Church with associated facilities.

Facilities proposed include crèches, kids rooms, multi-purpose halls, meeting rooms and offices, car parking and associated site works.

Planners have recommended the scheme for approval.

The applicant is Elim Pentecostal Church and the agent is Tom Wilson Planning.