Plans for Craigavon revitalisation

Local residents living in Tullygally and Drumgor will get the opportunity to find out more about the proposed revitalisation scheme for the two precincts at one of two pop up events taking place on Saturday 30th June.

The events will showcase the range of improvements to footways, street lighting and small scale landscaping planned for both areas. The community engagement element of the scheme is supported by the PEACE IV Local Action Plan.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said, “I am delighted the following SDLP campaign have come to fruition to rejuvenate and regenerate the Tullygally and Drumgor Centres.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said, “During my term as Chair of the Leisure and Community Services Committee, I am delighted these two schemes have been approved through council.”

“This area has not benefitted from any investment for many year, this £320,000 scheme is a welcome boost to the central Craigavon area.”