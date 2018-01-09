Police appeal after house burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary from a house in the Woodville Terrace area of Lurgan on Friday, January 5.

Detective Constable Foley said: “It is believed entry was forced to the property shortly after 5:30 pm and it was ransacked before cash was stolen from it.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Woodville Terrace on the day and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knowns anything about this incident, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1081 of 05/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”