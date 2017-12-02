Police appeal after serious crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which occurred on Friday, December 1, around 4.25pm.

The collision happened on the Camlough Road junction with High Street, Bessbrook and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police would particularly like to speak to those people who stopped and assisted until the arrival of the emergency services.

If you were one of those persons please make contact with Police on the 101 number and quote the reference number 970 1/12/17.