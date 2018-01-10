Police appeal for missing victim

Police are appealing for help in tracing the VICTIM of an assault which happened on a train bound for the town last month

A spokesman said: “On Friday 15th December at around 8.30pm, while a Belfast to Portadown train was stopped at Lurgan, a male was assaulted by another male who then got off the train and headed up William Street. We found him and arrested him. That’s the hard bit done. In the interim, the victim continued on to Portadown where he got off the train and disappeared!”

Police would like to speak to the missing victim and can be contacted on 101.