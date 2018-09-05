Police appeal over children’s rooftop climbing at school

Police have issued an appeal after children were spotted climbing on the roof of Portadown College.

They said: “On Monday, September 3, we received a call about youths on the roof of Portadown College.

“They have caused some damage also.

“We have already posted stuff about youths on the tops of buildings. You know the dangers on injuries.

“You know the consequences of criminal convictions.

“Get down and grow up! We don’t need to be going to your families telling them you are hurt, or arresting you for the damage you have caused either.

“If you have any information on Portadown College give us a shout on 101 ref 1224 03/09/18, much appreciated.”

Previously police have issued warnings about children climbing on rooftops in Gilford and Lurgan, including Bannvale Social Education Centre, Gilford, Lidl and the Southern Regional College, both in Lurgan.