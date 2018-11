Police are appealing for information after a BMW car was damaged in the area of Mark Street in Lurgan.

The car has been scratched, possibly ‘keyed’, police said.

The incident happened on the morning of Sunday, November 11, between the times of 11am and 1pm.

Police asked: “Did you see anything or notice anything suspicious in Mark Street at this time? Give us a call on 101. Reference 829 (11/11/18).”