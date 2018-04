Police and the family of Jennifer Patton (15) are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jennifer, who is described as around 5’5” tall, of medium build with dirty fair hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Greenisland area on Friday, April 6. It is believed she may now be in the Belfast, Portadown or Downpatrick areas.

Sergeant Jeff Walker would ask Jennifer or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1339 06/04/18.