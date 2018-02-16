Police: Boy, 9, missing since yesterday afternoon found safe and well

A nine-year-old boy, reported missing overnight, has been found safe and well, police have said.

Connor Creaney went missing from the Shankill area of Lurgan at 3:30pm on Thursday (February 15) and police launched an urgent appeal to locate him.

Earlier police and his family said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

In an appeal, PSNI Craigavon said: "He went out to play with friends yesterday afternoon and has not yet returned home."

Shortly after midnight, police said they had local officers, TSG officers and Community Rescue Service carrying out searches in the town with the assistance of Air Support.

But in a statement released just before 10am this morning, police said: "Missing nine-year old Connor Creaney has been found safe and well.

"Police would like to thank everyone for their support."