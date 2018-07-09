Police concerned for missing teenager

Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from his Co Armagh home.

Daniel Smyth, aged 16, last seen in Portadown Town Centre at approximately midday on the Sunday July 8.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black boots.

He is known to frequent Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel please contact Police on 101 quoting 1661 08/07/18. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.