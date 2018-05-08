Police discovery of arms cache in Kilwilke welcomed

An arms find in Kilwilke on Friday has been welcomed.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said: “Yet again it is clear that the PSNI in the wider Lurgan area have the measure of those who would use violence to intimidate society and bring violence back to our streets.

“Through painstaking intelligence, investigatory work and sheer doggedness the PSNI have uncovered firearms from the Kilwilke Estate area. Firearms that may well have been used against them or the people of the local area who continue to suffer from paramilitary crime and republican terrorist activity.

“Again I ask for all communities to stand against this type of activity by supporting the PSNI and reporting criminal and terrorist activity.”