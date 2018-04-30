Police found cannabis in tin

When police searched a car in Portadown they found a tobacco tin containing cannabis.

Michael McLaughlin (22), Derryvaren Road, Coalisland, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of cannabis resin on November 26 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard McLaughlin was stopped on the Northway in Portadown.

Police carried out a search and a tobacco tin containing cannabis was found in the air bag cover.

McLaughlin said the drug was for his own personal use.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had a previous caution for a drugs offence.

He added that his client was trying to be completely absent from illicit drugs.