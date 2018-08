Police are appealing for witnesses or information following two burglaries in the Tandragee area.

The incidents were reported at Lisnavaragh Road, Scarva Road and Drumnamether Road.

It was reported that some time on Friday, August 17, entry was gained to the properties and a number of items stolen.

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity or vehicles in the area please contact 101 and quote one of the following references - 946 or 1350 of 17/08/18.