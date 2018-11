Police in Portadown are appealing for information regarding a hit and run road traffic collision.

The incident occurred at a lay-by near the Birches Roundabout on Friday, November 23 between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

It is understood damage was caused to the rear of a grey BMW 5 Series.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of this collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 922 of 23/11/2018.