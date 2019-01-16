Police negotiating with man at GP Out of Hours stand-off

The PSNI is negotiating with a man at the GP Out of Hours surgery at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The on-going incident started this morning with the police and NI Fire and Rescue Service attending.

Police surround GP Out of Hours Service at Craigavon Hospital

It is understood there are concerns for the safety of a man attending the service.

Traffic diversions are in place.

In a message on Twitter the Southern Health Trust said: “There is an incident ongoing on the Craigavon Area Hospital site.

“Traffic restrictions are in place.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“We will keep you updated.”