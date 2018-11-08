Police patrols to be stepped up

Police patrols are to be stepped up following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Rectory Road area of Lurgan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has condemned the anti-social behaviour: “The behaviour of a small number of people in the Rectory Road area in recent nights is unacceptable. Local residents should not have to put up with this.

“I have been in contact with the police, so too have many residents. As a result the PSNI will be increasing patrols in the area.

“Those responsible must stop immediately. A criminal record lasts a lifetime and whilst no one wants to see young people caught up in the criminal justice system this is inevitably what will happen should this continue. We must work to ensure there is respect for local areas and residents and work together to improve our community.”