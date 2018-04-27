Police smelled cannabis

When police could smell cannabis coming from the open window of a car they spoke to the driver and found he had a ‘joint’ hidden in his sock.

Jonathan Irwin (29), Swallowfield, Portadown, admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months. For unlawful possession of cannabis he was fined £300.

The court heard that at 10.28pm police in Market Street, Portadown, saw a car swerving from side to side and narrowly avoiding breaching a red light.

They stopped the defendant and a cannabis joint was found concealed in his right sock.

Irwin admitted smoking cannabis before driving.