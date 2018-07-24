Police threaten to publish photos of suspect after man glassed in face in popular bar

Police probing a serious assault in a Co Armagh bar, where a man was glassed in the face, have threatened to publish photos of suspects they want to speak to.

It is understood the man was so seriously injured he had to have eye surgery after the incident in Bennetts Bar in Portadown at the weekend.

Writing on PSNI Craigavon Facebook, police said: "A few days ago we appealed for info on a horrendous assault in a bar in Portadown. We warned the investigation was in progress.

"For CCTV images we have a process. We try to identify them internally, after which they go in front of our Superintendent where we make a case to make it public on this very page (PSNI Craigavon Facebook).

"These images are quite heavily blurred over faces. It doesn't take an elite Detective to see that with the quality of the rest of the photo, when the blur comes off, the faces are crystal clear.

"We want to speak to the male responsible, and those who may well have assisted him immediately after the incident.

"Those people, if they want to avoid being subject to an Op Exposure release, should call 101 immediately. The reference number is 43 of 22/07/18.

"Many people before have taken the wise step of coming forward to avoid their faces being made public to identify them. These folk should do likewise."