Police worried for missing man

Have you seen this man? He has been missing since Monday evening and police are concerned about him.

His name is Pawel Bulczak, a 37-year-old Polish man, heavy built with shaved dark hair.

The PSNI said: “He was last seen on Lurgan Road, Portadown, yesterday (Monday) evening at 6.15pm.

“He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, black polo shirt, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and carrying a black rucksack with a large white Under Armour logo on it.

“He has links in both Lurgan and Portadown areas and may be travelling to Dublin in the near future.

“If anyone has seen him since then, does see him, or knows where he is, please phone us immediately on 101 the reference number is 1217 of 02/07/18.”