Alliance Party’s Eóin Tennyson to stand for parliament in Upper Bann

Alliance Party Cllr Eóin Tennyson will be one of the youngest candidates standing in any forthcoming General Election.

The 21-year-old, who is a councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, will be standing for his party in the Upper Bann constituency.

He said it was a chance for those backing Remain and opposed to a no deal Brexit to have their voices heard.

“Alliance will be fighting any potential Westminster election in every constituency across NI,” said Eoin, who is also the first openly gay candidate to stand for election in Upper Bann.

“It is important everyone has the chance to vote for a party that can bring together people of all backgrounds from right across the community.

“Recent polling suggests Alliance has every chance of performing strongly in Upper Bann, where we will be building on the good work of our local councillors in showing a strong commitment to uniting our community, promoting equality, tackling the climate emergency and delivering strong public services.

“With the possibility of a no deal Brexit getting closer by the day, it is vital voters have their voices heard. People here want no deal taken off the table, but the Conservatives and their partners in the DUP continue to gamble with our futures. A vote for Alliance is a vote for Remain, a vote to reject a no deal Brexit and a vote for a People’s Vote on the issue.

“The Alliance surge in the recent European and Council elections saw three Alliance Councillors elected to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, as well as Naomi Long elected as MEP for Northern Ireland. If those elections showed anything, it’s if people come together and vote Alliance, they can elect a positive, progressive and pro–European MP for Upper Bann who will stand up for them amid the chaos at Westminster.”