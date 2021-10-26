Mr Buckley, who is also Chairman of Infrastructure Committee said the huge rise in energy prices will mean an increase on the cost of living.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “In recent weeks there has been a growing concern for rising costs and the increase of energy prices.

“As winter approaches, I am increasingly wary of families and households that will struggle to heat their homes with looming economic pressures and inflation,” said Mr Buckley.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley (DUP).

“Those who suffer from fuel poverty can be defined as those who spend 10%+ of their income on just heating their homes.

“It is estimated that 22% of people in Northern Ireland already fall into this category, with a potential for this number to increase,” said Mr Buckley.

“To this end, people should consider applying for the Boiler Replacement Scheme.

“This grant has been made available through the Housing Executive and allows up to £1000 to go towards a new boiler in your home.

“If you have a boiler that is over 15 years old, own and occupy your own home and have a household income of less than £40,000, you are eligible to apply.

“Replacing your boiler will reduce the cost of heating your home and reduce the need for regular servicing and maintenance.

“If you would like assistance with this scheme, please call into my office at 6 West Street, Portadown for a referral.

“No one should have to choose between heating their home and putting food on the table this Christmas,” said the DUP MLA.

