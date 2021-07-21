Call to extend furlough scheme
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has backed calls from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation for the Government to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until March 2022 to protect jobs in the aviation, travel, and tourism sectors.
She said: “Our aviation, travel and tourism industries have been amongst the worst affected by the pandemic with passenger numbers falling to historically low levels leading to devastating impacts which are being felt throughout the UK.
“With significant restrictions still in place the removal of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme would come as a devastating blow to the industry.”
