Speaking at September’s meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, following a presentation from DfI Road Service, Alderman Jim Speers urged the organisation to install a roundabout where Newry Street meets Gosford Road at the entrance to the village.

“There is a need for a roundabout as one emerges from Markethill, particularly if you are emerging to head to Newry and you have to cross two very busy lanes of traffic,” said Alderman Speers.

“On the evening of Saturday, September 25, I witnessed 17 cars waiting to emerge from Newry Street onto a very busy road, that is a recipe for accidents with people taking a chance to get away.

“The motorist attempting to emerge onto Gosford Road had to sit for minutes waiting to get out.

“I have asked about this previously and I did not see it on your report but on a previous occasions one of your officers indicated they would investigate and come back to me.

“They may have investigated it but they have yet to come back to me and I would like to hear what they have to say.”

Responding to this question, the divisional manager of DfI Roads, Southern Division, Mark McPeake said he would have a look at the traffic build up on Newry Street.

“In terms of Newry Street and the queueing traffic, I will have a look at that again,” said Mr McPeake.

“I would assume and expect that an assessment has been done and I am disappointed they have not come back to you and as that is the case I will chase them up.”

