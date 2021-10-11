Screwfix boost for Portadown welcomed

A change of use application for premises Unit 3 at Meadows Retail Park seeking permission to change the premises from a retail offering to storage and distribution with associated trade counter/sales and minor external alteration was approved by Council’s planning officers under delegated authority.

The application, which promises to bring 12 new jobs to the town was lodged by agent TSA Planning on behalf of applicant Screwfix Direct Ltd.

The premises will offer 407m2 of floor space, 42m2 of which will be designated for sales, 328m2 for storage and 37m2 for ancillary use.

Portadown town centre.

Screwfix already has six stores in Northern Ireland located at Lurgan, Newry, Omagh and Lisburn with two in Belfast.

Welcoming planner’s decision to approve the application, Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart said it would result in “significant investment in the town”.

“Delighted that planning approval has been given to Screwfix for their new store in Portadown,” said the DUP representative on a post on social media.

“This will mean significant investment in the town with around 12 new jobs created and construction works.”

-

-

Read this:- Community toilet scheme to be discussed

-

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.