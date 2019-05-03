Count well underway at the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon election

The count is well underway at the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council elections in Banbridge.

The verification process for four District Electoral Areas , Portadown, Craigavon, Lagan River and Cusher is still ongoing.

Election count for ABC Council

However it is understood Portadown verification is complete and soon we will be told the quota and which candidate has been eliminated.

All four of these DEAs will be completed before the same process takes place for the three other DEAs - Lurgan, Armagh and Banbridge.

Hopes are high that the count will finish tonight.

Sources claim that some council staff have been told to be prepared to stay until perhaps 2.30am.