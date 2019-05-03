DUP tops poll in Cusher ward in ABC Council election

The DUP has topped the poll in the Cusher Ward of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council election.
Cllr Gareth Wilson has been re-elected with 2,248 votes.
Also elected was Independent candidate Cllr Paul Berry with 2009 votes.
With an eligible electorate of 18,496, there was a high turnout of 62.55% with 11,569 total votes polled.
The First Preference votes as follows:
Paul Berry (Independent) 2009
Paul Bowbanks (Independent) 241
Quincey Dougan (DUP) 1215
Brona Haughey (Sinn Fein) 1519
Gareth Hay (Alliance Party) 462
Gordan Kennedy (UUP) 1229
Seamus Livingstone (SDLP) 901
Jim Speers (UUP) 1633
Gareth Wilson (DUP) 2248