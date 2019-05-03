First woman and Ulster Unionist candidate elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council

As the count limps towards Stage 4 in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the first female candidate, an Ulster Unionist, has been elected.

Julie Flaherty, who spent the last year as Lord Mayor of ABC Council, has been elected on transfers after Stage Three of the Portadown District Electoral Area vote.

Julie Flaherty

Lavelle McIlwrath of the DUP is in a healthy position as we head into Stage Four with 1210 votes on transfer.

David Jameson of the Traditional Unionist Voice who vote total was sitting at just 164 has been eliminated.