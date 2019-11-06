‘I made a mistake that brought hurt to my wife and family’ says DUP’s David Simpson as he bows out as MP

David Simpson

Mr Simpson made the anouncement this morning after 14 years in office with an emotional statement.

The Portadown man had courted controversy recently amid issues in his personal life but, it had been reported previously, that he intended to stand for parliament this time around.

Yesterday, amid a number of media queries, the DUP were reticent to say who was standing for Westminster in the Upper Bann constituency.

However this morning the DUP press office issued a statement quoting Mr Simpson as saying: “It has been the privilege of my life, and deeply humbling to represent the people of Upper Bann in the House of Commons for the last fourteen years. During that time, I have always endeavoured to ensure that the priorities of people within the constituency were well understood at Westminster. As a consequence of the strong vote in 2017, we have been able to deliver on broadband, health and education within the area.

“In recent times it has been well publicised that I made a mistake that brought hurt to my wife and family as well as bringing heartache to another family. These were my mistakes and for them I am truly sorry. I have learned from my failings and my wife and children have given me a precious second chance and together we intend to look to the future together.

“Many friends and colleagues have encouraged me to again contest this election but having served the people of Upper Bann for over fourteen years, I have decided not to do so and that this is the right time to pass the baton on.

“I deeply appreciate the support afforded to me by my family, friends, party colleagues and most importantly from the people of Upper Bann who have trusted me to represent them over the last four General Elections. I will be forever in the debt of those who helped me over the last fourteen years as Member of Parliament and prior to that as an MLA and Portadown Councillor.

“I look forward to helping and supporting the party in other facets in the future.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “I want to thank David for his many years of consistent public service to the people of Upper Bann and to our party.