Pride colours to light up on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon buildings

Pride colours are to light up civic buildings in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area after a decision tonight.

In a Notice of Motion brought by Sinn Fein, Cllr Kevin Savage and seconded by Cllr Gareth Keating, was passed by a narrow margin of two votes.

While there were two absentions, the motion was passed by 19 votes to 17.

Amongh those who spoke and backed the motion were Alliance Cllr Eoin Tennyson and SDLP Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said he would not be supporting the motion and asked for a recorded vote.

As well as the lighting up of civic buildings, the council will be looking into being represented on the parade.

The Notice of Motion, brought by Sinn Fein, stated: “As a statement of our solidarity with our LGBTQ+ citizens and to demonstrate that we are welcoming and progessive Borough this council will;

On Belfast Pride Day 2019, light up our civic buildings in the colours of the Pride Rainbow and annually thereafter.

Council officers will also explore with organisers of the Pride Day Parade 2019 in Belfast, ABC Council being representatives on the parade along with other public bodies on an annual basis.