The DUP MP was speaking after meeting local victims’ group The Ely Centre in Markethill last week.

After meeting Director Lee McDowell and his team Mrs Lockhart said the group atThe Ely Centre do ‘fantastic, invaluable work’ with local victims of terrorism.

“Sadly, the hurt and harm inflicted upon so many innocent people by terrorist cowards lives on, and it is incumbent on Government and society to continue to provide the support required to help.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart met members of The Ely Centre in Markethill to discuss ongoing issues pertaining to victims of terrorism.

“Obviously we had the proposals from Government to impose what amounts to an amnesty on all ‘Troubles’ related crimes. This has caused a huge hurt with victims, retraumatised many, and by looking to close the door on justice the Government has left many victims feeling betrayed. The Government need to listen to victims and ensure the way forward is victim led, rather than leaving victims behind.

“We also need to see the Victims’ Pension functioning soon. It is vital that the scheme understands the many individual needs of victims, and the personal experiences that many have faced. We cannot have a situation whereby some are deemed ineligible because of how they have managed their hurt and pain. It must be adaptable and compassionate.

“I want to commend Lee and the team at The Ely Centre for the work they are doing to support innocent victims. This work is not easy but is so important. We need to ensure the funding that supports this work is at a level that meets need. The DUP stand with victims, as we always have, and will ensure their needs remain at the top of the political agenda.”

