PSNI takes Willie Frazer on one last tour of south Armagh

A police escort took Willie Frazer on one last tour of south Armagh yesterday, wearing his Orange sash and wrapped in a Union Flag, before he was led to rest.

The leaders of the three main unionist parties, Arlene Foster, Robin Swann and Jim Allister, sat together at the front of Five Mile Hill Pentecostal Church near Mountnorris for the funeral of the terror victims campaigner.

Willie Frazer speaks to Flag Protesters outside Laganside Court in Belfast in 2013.

Some 500 people attended, about 300 outside, many of them wearing poppies. Inside were Willie’s widow Anne, son Philip and other relatives.

The service switched between silence, applause and laughter as Pastor Barrie Halliday and others told how profound Willie’s Christian conversion had been 21 years ago. The result, they said, was that he did not fear to spend the past two decades venturing into south Armagh to confront senior republicans with nothing more than a legal writ, or to lead police to fuel smuggling or booby-trap bombs.

His constant response to death threats, the pastor said, was: “I know where I am going - but I also know where the people who sent this message are going”.

The pastor added: “Willie Frazer was no Catholic hater. Willie Frazer only hated the Catholics who pointed guns at him or his family”.

The many texts and messages of sympathy from the Catholic community proved his point, he added.

DUP leader and former First Minister Arlene Foster said it was “an honour and a privilege” to pay tribute to the man whom she first met when she became his lawyer.

Later, she was with the DUP at political talks at Leeds Castle in 2004 when he was arrested for peacefully protesting for victims outside.

Shortly afterwards she got a phone call from the Maidenhead police saying they had her client in custody; so she left the talks to secure Willie’s release without charge.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and Pastor Barrie Halliday at Fivemilehill Pentecostal Church, Mountnorris Road, Bessbrook.

Willie’s brother, Joe, said a Catholic historian had emailed him a tribute to Willie’s integrity.

Born in 1960, his brother had a “truly cross community childhood” in south Armagh before the murder of his father and other relatives pressed them into moving out. Since that, he said, Willie made world-wide contacts and with terror victims in Israel and the US and helped spearhead the legal action for damages for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.

Joe also thanked police for escorting Willie’s coffin - wrapped in a union flag - on one last tour of south Armagh, including the Kingsmills Massacre site, while wearing his Orange Sash.

At the graveside, the Union Flag and Willie’s Territorial Army beret were folded and given to his wife Anne. She then took her poppy and threw it into the grave, prompting mourners to quietly file past and do the same as a mark of respect.

The Funeral of Willie Frazer at in Fivemilehill Pentecostal Church, Mountnorris Road, Bessbrook on Monday. Victims' campaigner Willie Frazer passed away in hospital on Friday surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. A forthright campaigner for victims of republican violence, Mr Frazer lost five close relatives during the Troubles, including his father Bertie, who was murdered by the IRA in 1975.

Independent unionist councillor Paul Berry sang two solos, and paid tribute to his close friend.

“He was fearless,” he said. “Others tried to apologise for him for those who respected our brother Willie we had no apologies to make.”

Pastor Halliday said there had been barely one day in the past twenty years he had not spoken to his best friend.

Willie had been “a wild young man” in his youth who often got drunk, but his Christian conversion 21 years ago transformed him, he said.

He was so fearless, he said, that he went alone to the venue for the homecoming party for John Downey in Co Donegal. Downey had been charged and acquitted of the IRA Hyde Park bombings, but when Willie turned up to protest with a big poster, the party event was cancelled, the pastor said.

He challenged politicians present that “the fight for justice and truth must go forward” and that republicans “cannot be allowed to rewrite history”.