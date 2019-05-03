Sinn Fein tops poll in Lurgan DEA for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council

Sinn Fein has topped the poll in the Lurgan District Electoral Area with Keith Haughian being returned to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.
Cllr Haughian polled 1974 votes several hundred more than his nearest rival, newcomer Louise McKinstry (UUP) who polled a respectable 1524.
Sinn Fein father and daughter Noel and Sorcha McGeown polled lowest with 454 and 823 votes respectively.
It was a low turnout with just 48.5% of the electorate voting. Of the 25336 eligible vote, just 12295 took part.
With a quota of 1506 there are ten candidates vying for seven seats.
Keith Haughian (Sinn Fein) 1974
Peter Lavery (Alliance) 1321
Liam Mackle (Sinn Fein) 1190
Noel McGeown (Sinn Fein) 454
Sorcha McGeown (Sinn Fein) 823
Louise McKinstry ( UUP) 1524
Terry McWilliams (DUP) 1282
Stephen Moutray (DUP) 1504
Joe Nelson (SDLP)1046
Ciaran Toman (SDLP) 926